Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

