Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

CTXS stock opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

