Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,403 shares of company stock worth $9,712,124. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

