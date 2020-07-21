Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 150 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 45.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

