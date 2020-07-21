Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 996 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 953,108 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 677,276 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,398,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 657,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,675 shares in the company, valued at $37,307,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,459 shares of company stock valued at $17,715,311. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

