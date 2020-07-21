Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,684 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Okta by 802.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $251,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,527,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

