Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,180 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,668,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,491,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,175.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 378,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 930.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 411,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 371,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.