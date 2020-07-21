Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.42 and a 200 day moving average of $265.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $309.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.18.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

