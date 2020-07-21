Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

