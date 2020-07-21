Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 149 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

DGX stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

