Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 584 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

EOG Resources stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

