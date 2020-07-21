Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 999 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

