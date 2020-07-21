Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,946,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

