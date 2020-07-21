RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

