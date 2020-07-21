Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 553 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

