Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

