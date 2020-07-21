Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.13 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of CE opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

