Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,995 shares of company stock worth $5,284,594 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

