Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 35.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,397.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,326.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,537.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.