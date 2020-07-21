Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,041 shares of company stock worth $114,040,663. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.