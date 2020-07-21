Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Docusign by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

