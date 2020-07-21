Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $916,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $13,291,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $8,414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $6,735,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

