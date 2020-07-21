Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,219 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Echostar were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Echostar by 106.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 730,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 14,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,915,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Echostar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

