Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

