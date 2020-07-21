Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,421 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

