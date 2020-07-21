Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,052 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 51.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

