Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,394 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 899,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,638,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.