Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 991 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

Shares of CLX opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $232.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

