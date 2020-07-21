Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RS opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

