Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. TheStreet upgraded Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $763,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $9,397,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,107,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 270,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

