Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after buying an additional 985,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,022,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after purchasing an additional 411,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.