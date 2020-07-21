Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 264,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 462,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.