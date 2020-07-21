Reviewing AEGON (NYSE:AEG) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AEGON and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEGON 2 7 2 0 2.00 Globe Life 3 2 1 0 1.67

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than AEGON.

Profitability

This table compares AEGON and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEGON N/A N/A N/A Globe Life 16.32% 10.86% 2.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEGON and Globe Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEGON $31.58 billion 0.27 $1.39 billion $0.92 3.42 Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.74 $760.79 million $6.75 10.98

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. AEGON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AEGON has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats AEGON on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

