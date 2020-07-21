Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,500 ($67.68) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,566.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.