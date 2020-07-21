Royal Bank of Canada Has $531,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 240.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $227.00 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $382.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

