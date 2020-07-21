Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,364 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of TPI Composites worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -259.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.