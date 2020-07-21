Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

LON RMG opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Insiders purchased a total of 171 shares of company stock worth $30,034 over the last ninety days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

