Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,499,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,224,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,771,000 after buying an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 430.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,988,000 after buying an additional 3,056,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,221,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP boosted its position in Ryanair by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 458,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

