salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $284,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,033,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,219,489.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,618 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.32, for a total transaction of $2,350,985.76.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $2,681,149.38.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $220,658.21.

On Monday, June 15th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

