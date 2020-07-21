Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $233.78 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,763.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

