Scharf Investments LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

