Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $538,868,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

