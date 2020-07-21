Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

