ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $485.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $442.00 and last traded at $441.53, with a volume of 695031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $421.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.81.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.37, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.25 and a 200-day moving average of $340.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

