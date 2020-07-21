Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 675.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,009.39 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.21.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

