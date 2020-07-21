Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Silvercorp Metals traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 22813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

