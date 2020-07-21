Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$7.10 to C$9.25. The company traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 863242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,500. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,600. Insiders have sold a total of 150,400 shares of company stock worth $1,065,665 in the last three months.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 47.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

