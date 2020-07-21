Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.04.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.