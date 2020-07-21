Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.04.

SWKS stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.