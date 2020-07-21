SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMCAY. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

